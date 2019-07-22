WATCH: GPS rugby mascots clash on field

THE Southport School's 'Sharkie' and the Nudgee College 'Polar Bear' usually leave the tackling to the players in GPS Rugby, but on Saturday the school mascots did their best to steal the show.

Southport had entered the halftime break ahead 15-14 when their school mascot marched over to the Nudgee College sideline and issued a challenge to his opposite.

10 metres. One ball. One carry, one tackle each.

May the best mascot win.

The crunching moment of impact when mascots collide. Picture: DoubleTake Sports

What happened next will go down in mascot history forever.

Watch the incredible vision from the day the GPS Rugby mascots stole the show with their version of the Run It Straight Challenge.

