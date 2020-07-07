Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man thankfully wasn't bitten.
The man thankfully wasn't bitten.
News

WATCH: Gladstone man fights off snake while driving

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Jul 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Gladstone man experienced the fright of his life when a brown snake slithered up his leg while he was driving along the Dawson Hwy.

'Jimmy', 27, was driving 100km/hour west of Calliope on June 15, when a snake crawled up through his gear stick.

"I'm driving along at 100, and I just started to brake," Jimmy said.

"And the more I moved my legs … it just started to wrap around me. Its head just started striking at the (driver's seat) chair, between my legs."

Jimmy used a seat belt and a work knife to fight off the snake off while trying to stop the car.

Fearing he had already been bitten and his life was in danger, Jimmy believed he had no other option but to kill the snake and take it with him to hospital.

A local road policing officer spotted the ute travelling at 123km/h and quickly intercepted it.

Despite the traffic officer hearing his fair share of excuses for speeding, he realised Jimmy was telling the truth.

Paramedics attended the scene and it was determined that Jimmy had not been bitten by the snake but suffered from shock from the ordeal.

"It was pretty terrifying, I've never been so happy to see red and blue lights," Jimmy said.

The eastern brown snake is a highly venomous snake and one of the most deadly in the world.

brown snake dawson hwy gladstone man snake attack qps media
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brave toddler sounds alarm after mum falls unconscious

        premium_icon Brave toddler sounds alarm after mum falls unconscious

        News When brave little Graeson couldn't wake his mum he knew exactly what to do, and sprung into action to get her help.

        REVEALED: The 10 worst SPER debt hot spots by suburb

        premium_icon REVEALED: The 10 worst SPER debt hot spots by suburb

        News We rack up more than $1 billion in SPER debt

        Proud parents inundate Cutest Bubs poll

        premium_icon Proud parents inundate Cutest Bubs poll

        News The Queensland Times is sorting through dozens of entries

        Stolen vehicles in Ipswich

        premium_icon Stolen vehicles in Ipswich

        News Do you have information that could help police locate these vehicles?