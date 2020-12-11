Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

WATCH: GC Breakers v Gladstone, in Basketball Qld State Champs

by Brayden Heslehurst
15th Jan 2021 7:50 AM | Updated: 8:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Semi-finals spots will be on the line as the final pool games of the Basketball Queensland Under-18 State Championships are played on the Gold Coast.

After two days of action, some spots are still to be decided while other teams have already booked their places in the crossover games.

Watch all the day three action from the showcourt at the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre here.

 

RedCity Roar guard Kobe McDowell-White
RedCity Roar guard Kobe McDowell-White

REPLAYS

Day 1

Day 2

 

 

 

DAY THREE STREAM SCHEDULE

8am: U18 Boys Div 2 - Gold Coast Breakers v Gladstone Power

9.30am: U18 Girls Div 2 - Gold Coast Rollers v Rockhampton Cyclones

11am: U18 Girls Div 1 - South West Metro Pirates Purple v Brisbane Capitals

12.30pm: U18 Girls Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Cairns Dolphins

2pm: U18 Boys Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Townsville Heat

3.30pm: U18 Boys Div 1 - Brisbane Capitals v Cairns Dolphins

Originally published as WATCH: GC Breakers v Gladstone, in Basketball Qld u18 State Champs

More Stories

basketball livestream u18 qld basketball championships

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Little bit aged’: The secret to living to 109-years-old

        Premium Content ‘Little bit aged’: The secret to living to 109-years-old

        News The Ipswich resident, who has lived in the same house since 1936, celebrates her birthday today

        Hotel transformed into ‘haven’ for the homeless

        Premium Content Hotel transformed into ‘haven’ for the homeless

        News A local charity believes their ambitious project could be a solution for those...

        BITTERSWEET: Lovebirds to marry in bedside ceremony

        Premium Content BITTERSWEET: Lovebirds to marry in bedside ceremony

        News An Ipswich couple will tie the knot in the palliative care unit

        Illegal rubbish dumping threatens 4WD hotspot

        Premium Content Illegal rubbish dumping threatens 4WD hotspot

        Crime Piles of litter have locals worried the track could soon be closed to the public.