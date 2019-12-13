WATCH: Flood victim Frank welcomes govt’s decision

FRANK Beaumont is one of thousands of flood victims who are set to receive some compensation after the State Government decided it would not appeal a historic class action court victory.

Mr Beaumont has spent the past nine years rebuilding his life and his Goodna home, after he lost everything in the 2011 flood.

"I nearly choked on my peas and corn when I heard the news," he said.

Flood victim talks about the class action.: Frank Beaumont talks about the decision not to appeal the flood class action decision

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath confirmed the state would not appeal the court ruling but did not provide reasons.

"The Queensland Government will not appeal the NSW Supreme Court decision concerning the southeast Queensland flood class action," Ms D'Ath said in a statement.

"This decision is separate to any action that may be taken by other parties to the NSW Supreme Court decision.

"The Government will not be making any further comment."

Frank Beaumont celebrates the flood class action announcement this morning.

Mr Beaumont bought his house in 1988 and raised his five children there. He not only lost his house after the floods, but it destroyed his family too.

The State Government's decision has provided a sense of closure.

"The money will be handy, because it cost me everything I ever had to rebuild this place. So, you basically live week to week.

"I had to completely refurnish a five-bedroom house, kitchen, loungeroom, bathroom, toilet,

"But, it's not so much the money as the vindication that we were correct in the first place, that we should never have flooded.

"All we need now is Sunwater and Seqwater to follow the State Government's lead."