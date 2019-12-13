Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Frank Beaumont at his Goodna home.
Frank Beaumont at his Goodna home.
News

WATCH: Flood victim Frank welcomes govt’s decision

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
13th Dec 2019 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRANK Beaumont is one of thousands of flood victims who are set to receive some compensation after the State Government decided it would not appeal a historic class action court victory.

Mr Beaumont has spent the past nine years rebuilding his life and his Goodna home, after he lost everything in the 2011 flood.

"I nearly choked on my peas and corn when I heard the news," he said.

 

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath confirmed the state would not appeal the court ruling but did not provide reasons.

"The Queensland Government will not appeal the NSW Supreme Court decision concerning the southeast Queensland flood class action," Ms D'Ath said in a statement.

"This decision is separate to any action that may be taken by other parties to the NSW Supreme Court decision.

"The Government will not be making any further comment."

Frank Beaumont celebrates the flood class action announcement this morning.
Frank Beaumont celebrates the flood class action announcement this morning.

Mr Beaumont bought his house in 1988 and raised his five children there. He not only lost his house after the floods, but it destroyed his family too.

The State Government's decision has provided a sense of closure.

"The money will be handy, because it cost me everything I ever had to rebuild this place. So, you basically live week to week.

"I had to completely refurnish a five-bedroom house, kitchen, loungeroom, bathroom, toilet,

"But, it's not so much the money as the vindication that we were correct in the first place, that we should never have flooded.

"All we need now is Sunwater and Seqwater to follow the State Government's lead."

2011 floods flood class action ipswich floods state government
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Ratepayers fork out thousands to fix vandalism

        premium_icon REVEALED: Ratepayers fork out thousands to fix vandalism

        News A recent report has revealed the acts of vandalism that have occurred at Somerset council sites.

        Animal hospital overrun with wildlife during ‘trauma’ season

        premium_icon Animal hospital overrun with wildlife during ‘trauma’ season

        News This year the fires and now these storms have aggravated the problems.

        Crews called to leaking Gatton pub after brutal storm

        premium_icon Crews called to leaking Gatton pub after brutal storm

        News Water is reportedly leaking through the roof following a freak storm.

        Hervey Bay to Brisbane: Storms, supercell, giant hail

        premium_icon Hervey Bay to Brisbane: Storms, supercell, giant hail

        Weather Queenslanders warned to expect more severe thunderstorms today