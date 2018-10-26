WATCH: Final blasting on Second Range Crossing finished

The final blasting has been done on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing site.

Nexus Infrastructure

NEXUS Infrastructure has revealed video showing the final controlled explosions being used on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing worksite.

Company CEO John Hagan said the final controlled blasting was used to finish building the massive bridges over the New England Highway at Mt Kynoch.

"One of the most significant engineering feats along the TSRC is the design and build of the dual arch bridges at the New England Highway, Mt Kynoch," he said.

"The 70-metre long, 30-metre high arch bridges were built using a top-down approach, which meant the structures were completed before the ground below was excavated.

"Controlled blasting was used to help loosen hard rock under the bridges.

"This has helped machinery excavate the earth that couldn't be removed using conventional methods."

Mr Hagan said the explosions cleared the path to connect different sections of the alignment together.

"With most of the earth now removed, there is a clear view under the dual arch bridges which shows how the east and central sections of the alignment meet to connect the viaduct in the east to the central section of the new Warrego Highway," he said.

Nearly all the bridges on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing have been finished.

Click here for the video, or check it out below: