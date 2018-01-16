Watch 'em grow all over again at Riverlink display

JUST before Christmas 2016 Riverlink Shopping Centre reached out to The Salvation Army to offer an opportunity to sell plants from their Riverview nursery for a few days.

The Salvos "Watch them Grow" nursery generates much-needed funds for their invaluable work in the local community.

Nursery manager Janette Parsons grabbed the chance and packed up a truck load of plants to set up a small stall under Riverlink's River Top precinct.

The success of that first stall was the catalyst for a partnership which now sees the Salvos host a plant stall a few times a year at Riverlink.

According to Janette, the result of this partnership helped them increase their plant sales by more than $6000 during 2016.

"We were also able to hand out more than 3000 flyers telling people what we have to offer at the nursery seven days a week and where it's located.

"Riverlink's support has been invaluable."

The Salvos next plant stalls at Riverlink will be at Easter on March 28 and 29 and for Mother's Day on May 10 and 11.