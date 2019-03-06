Menu
$40 million sports complex
News

WATCH: Drone footage of $40 million sports complex

Carly Morrissey
by
6th Mar 2019 5:53 AM
THE $40 million Springfield Central Sports Fields project is nearing completion.

Originally due to open late last year developers Lendlease have released an updated time of mid this year.

The complex will be the biggest in Ipswich's history and include 16 netball courts, eight tennis courts, four mixed use ovals, an athletics track, three club houses and hundreds of car parks once completed.

Lendlease are footing most of the bill for the sports fields which are located on a 22 hectare parcel of land bordering Sinnathamby Boulevard, Parkland Drive and the newly created Sportstar Drive.

The Springfield Central Sports Fields are next door to Springfield Central State School and Springfield Central State High Schools and will rank among the best municipal fields and courts in Queensland.

Also included in the project is a children's playgrounds, including a flying fox, climbing nets and slides.

Progress on the Springfield Central Sports Complex.
Progress on the Springfield Central Sports Complex. Carly Morrissey
