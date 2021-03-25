WATCH: Drink rider a disaster waiting to happen

POLICE have released footage of a motorcyclist allegedly riding along a popular Ipswich road with blood alcohol content almost four times the legal limit.

As part of a statewide plea to motorcyclists to ride with more care, police have released some alarming statistics, combined with several real-life scenarios where riders have put their lives and the lives of others in jeopardy.

On March 12, police intercepted a 45-year-old man riding along Fernvale Rd, Brassall with an 18-year-old pillion passenger while he allegedly had an alcohol reading of 0.193.

Police also alleged the rider was wearing a bicycle helmet and that the vehicle did not have a number plate attached.

The rider was charged with driving under the influence, unlicensed driving and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle. He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on April 16.

Amid a horrendous number of crashes involving motorcyclists this year, Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Ben Marcus has issued an urgent safety alert to all riders.

He said the actions of the rider pulled over at Brassall could have resulted in disaster.

Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Ben Marcus addresses media for a motorcyclist safety campaign.

“The reality is the actions of this man could have had catastrophic consequences for himself, his young passenger and other road users,” Assistant Commissioner Marcus said.

Twenty-one motorcycle riders have lost their lives and dozens of riders have been seriously injured on Queensland roads this year.

The alarming number of rider fatalities is more than double the average rate and the highest it has been at this time of year in more than five years.

Queensland’s overall road toll stands at 66, which is 22 more than at the same time last year.

“Twenty-one motorcyclists lost in 10 weeks is of extreme concern and we need all riders, particularly those who are inexperienced, to take note and be extra careful on our roads,” Assistant Commissioner Marcus said.

“As an avid motorcyclist myself, I know how vulnerable we are as road users and I have seen first-hand how devastating the consequences can be when crashes occur.”

Assistant Commissioner Marcus said a preliminary assessment of fatal motorcycle crashes this year indicated the rider was at fault in at least 70 per cent of cases.

Police have ramped up speed and general traffic enforcement operations as well as conducting roadside rider engagement. QPS is also providing safety advice to motorcycle groups in key locations and retailers as part of ongoing efforts to prevent further tragedies.