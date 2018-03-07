WATCH: Motorist just two seconds from death

WE'VE all been there - realized too late that the exit you need to take is right over there and you're in the wrong lane.

But the absolute worst thing you can do is change lanes quickly and pull out in front of a truck.

Truckie Dimitrios Reynish captured a motorist doing just that on his dash cam. But luckily, he was on the ball and avoided an accident that could have had disastrous consequences.

LANGUAGE WARNING:

"I was just cruising on the Pacific Highway in the left lane and coming up on the Somersby exit and next minute old mate decides 'I need to take that exit' and changes lanes in front of (my) truck and slows right down," Dimitrios said.

"He's lucky, if I was on my weights I would have hit him."

The footage shows a driver in a white car cutting in front of Dimitrios' truck, slowing right down, before zipping off into the exit, seemingly unaware of the danger of the manoeuvre.

Dimitrios, who has been a truck driver for 26 years, said that those types of manoeuvres were a daily occurrence.

"People just scream past and last-minute end up cutting in front (of the vehicle) trying to merge or slow down and stop because they can't get in," he said.

"It's a regular occurance because people get more and more impatient. But now we've got dash cams and we can fight back and say, 'hey it's not all of us (who are bad drivers)'."

Dimitiros' line of thinking is also in tune with other truckies - he said more education is needed for driving around trucks.

"Drivers need to spend a week or two in a passenger seat of a truck," he said.

"I know both my daughters are more aware of how to drive around trucks after spending time with me in the truck."

He suggested driver education needed to happen in schools or another program created to make drivers "truck aware"