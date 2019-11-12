WATCH: Crooks smash up popular tavern pokie room, steal cash

Police are investigating the break and enter of a tavern on Ashby Close on Wednesday morning November 6 at Springfield.

Around 4.40am, two people have broken into the tavern and damaged several poker machines and stolen money from the gaming room.

A cleaner interrupted the offenders and they fled shortly after.

It is believed the offenders were both wearing white coveralls. They left on foot and may have scaled the back fence.

Investigators are urging anyone who may recognise the people in this vision or have information to contact police.