Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Springfield tavern break and enter
Crime

WATCH: Crooks smash up popular tavern pokie room, steal cash

Navarone Farrell
by
12th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating the break and enter of a tavern on Ashby Close on Wednesday morning November 6 at Springfield.

Around 4.40am, two people have broken into the tavern and damaged several poker machines and stolen money from the gaming room.

A cleaner interrupted the offenders and they fled shortly after.

It is believed the offenders were both wearing white coveralls. They left on foot and may have scaled the back fence.

Investigators are urging anyone who may recognise the people in this vision or have information to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
court crime ipswich police springfield
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shoppers help raise thousands for hospice

        premium_icon Shoppers help raise thousands for hospice

        Business In just four weeks, Coles customers and team members in Ipswich have raised more than $7780 as part of A fundraising appeal for QLD's only children's hospice.

        • 12th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
        International chef slow-cooking up a storm in new cafe

        premium_icon International chef slow-cooking up a storm in new cafe

        Business Mouth-watering meat is on the menu at a new Ipswich cafe.

        • 12th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
        Candidate guide for 2020 election released

        premium_icon Candidate guide for 2020 election released

        Council News Election 101 to guide candidates in becoming public servant.

        IN COURT: Full names of 113 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 113 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.