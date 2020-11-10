Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating the burglary of a home in Springfield Lakes on November 5.
Police are investigating the burglary of a home in Springfield Lakes on November 5.
Crime

WATCH: Crims flee after broad daylight break in

Lachlan Mcivor
10th Nov 2020 1:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are urging anyone with information about the burglary of a Springfield Lakes home in broad daylight to come forward.

The Ipswich suburb was battered by severe hail storms on Halloween and now police are investigating the burglary of a local house last week.

It is alleged at 9am on November 5, three men entered the house on Corfu St by smashing a rear glass door.

Police say the men have searched the property and stolen a guitar and a quantity of jewellery before leaving in a blue SUV.

Detectives are urging anyone who recognise the men or the vehicle to contact police.

The three men have searched the property and stolen a guitar and a quantity of jewellery before leaving in a blue SUV.
The three men have searched the property and stolen a guitar and a quantity of jewellery before leaving in a blue SUV.

Police continue to conduct regular patrols of areas heavily impacted by recent storms and ask any members of the community to report suspicious activity.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Growing success: St Mary’s College great place to learn new sports

        Premium Content Growing success: St Mary’s College great place to learn new...

        Sport After offering new opportunities, St Mary’s College looking to expand sporting program further next year.

        Staff hit slurpee thieves up for money owed

        Premium Content Staff hit slurpee thieves up for money owed

        News Convenience store staff tried copped a gobful when they tried to claim money back...

        New florist, gift shop ‘next chapter’ for salon owner

        Premium Content New florist, gift shop ‘next chapter’ for salon owner

        Business After COVID-19 nearly wiped out everything she had spent years building up, she...

        ‘DISTURBING’: Man kicked animal to death outside pub

        Premium Content ‘DISTURBING’: Man kicked animal to death outside pub

        News A young man has faced court over a ‘disturbing’ animal cruelty case