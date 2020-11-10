WATCH: Crims flee after broad daylight break in

Police are investigating the burglary of a home in Springfield Lakes on November 5.

POLICE are urging anyone with information about the burglary of a Springfield Lakes home in broad daylight to come forward.

The Ipswich suburb was battered by severe hail storms on Halloween and now police are investigating the burglary of a local house last week.

It is alleged at 9am on November 5, three men entered the house on Corfu St by smashing a rear glass door.

Police say the men have searched the property and stolen a guitar and a quantity of jewellery before leaving in a blue SUV.

Detectives are urging anyone who recognise the men or the vehicle to contact police.

Police continue to conduct regular patrols of areas heavily impacted by recent storms and ask any members of the community to report suspicious activity.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.