WATCH: Retiree’s ‘car-azy’ invention

RETIREMENT was never going to be dull for someone like Glenn Mundell.

A rev head on and off land, the former Sea World professional water skier and wet suit developer took just four months to build his "boat car". He's called the vehicle Ridiculous.

The fibreglass bottom inflatable/DRB Sabre kit car dubbed 'Ridiculous' has turned heads on Gold Coast waterways clocking a top speed of 50km/h.

Is it a boatcar or carboat? Glenn Mundell local has built a car boat. Picture: Jerad Williams

WHY GOLD COAST AIRPORT WANTS TO KEEP BORDER OPEN

Mr Mundell hoped to sell the part-car-part-speed-boat or offer it up as a new advertising space to an interested buyer, so he can start on his next project - a floating pink FAB 1, the six-wheeled car owned by Lady Penelope in animated TV show Thunderbirds.

Glenn Mundell now wants to use his boat car for advertising. Picture: Jerad Williams

MORE NEWS

Hope Island crime wave: Spate of burglaries and break and enters

Job vacant: Gold Coast's best paid job is being advertised

Coast street taken over by major film production

"Every year I like to build something a little different and have had a few projects, but this one I have unfortunately fallen in love with," the 69-year-old Biggera Waters man said.

Glenn Mundell with ‘Ridiculous’. Picture: Jerad Williams

"So I want to see it used for something fun like as a promotional thing like Red Bull up the side.

"It can tow a water skier or a wake boarder and always gets people's attention.

"It has been a joy so I hope it will be one for someone else."

Originally published as WATCH: Coast retiree's 'car-azy' invention