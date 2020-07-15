Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Chris vs Liam Hemsworth on Queensland sand dunes

by Amy Price
15th Jul 2020 2:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

The Hemsworth brothers put their competitive streak to the test during their Queensland beach trip.

The Australian actors, who celebrated the border reopening with a family camping drip to Double Island Point, north of Noosa, over the weekend, both shared videos on Wednesday of themselves surfing down a sand dune.

While Chris enjoys a relatively smooth run, Liam loses his hat and slips off the board, grimacing as he says "my ass".

He's then jumped on by the kids as Chris says "smash him".

"What a weekend! My attempt at surfing down the sand dune was definitely better than @chrishemsworth," Liam Hemsworth wrote.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The family trip, which included Chris wife Elsa Pataky and their children, and friends Luke and April Munro, was in partnership with Lotus Caravans.

Chris thanked the company for "hooking us up" saying "Another incredible few days on the Australian coast".

Originally published as WATCH: Chris vs Liam Hemsworth on Queensland sand dunes

Picture: Chris and Liam Hemsworth camping on Queensland's Double Island.
Picture: Chris and Liam Hemsworth camping on Queensland's Double Island.

More Stories

celebrity chris hemsworth liam hemsworth

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PNG waste to be dumped in Ipswich

        premium_icon PNG waste to be dumped in Ipswich

        News An overseas waste management company has been approved to dump its waste in Ipswich. Here’s where it will be going.

        Ipswich man turns $2 into $25,000 with scratchie win

        premium_icon Ipswich man turns $2 into $25,000 with scratchie win

        News Here’s where he bought the winning ticket.

        MYSTERY: Snazzy tech item found in Lowood backyard

        premium_icon MYSTERY: Snazzy tech item found in Lowood backyard

        Offbeat Somerset police are looking for the owner of a robot worth hundreds after it landed...

        • 15th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
        Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        premium_icon Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        Crime An alleged Saturday night crime spree resulted in a car crash and two arrests by...