WATCH: Car smashes into turning vehicle on Ipswich road

Stills from footage of a hit and run in Goodna on February 13, 2021.

VIDEO footage depicting a crash in Ipswich has shocked viewers across social media.

Uploaded to popular Facebook page Dash Cam Owners Australia on Monday morning, the footage shows a silver Nissan X-TRAIL smashing into another vehicle and driving off.

The X-TRAIL is seen driving along a Goodna road on Saturday, closely following another car.

Footage shows the second car slow down to turn left into a driveway.

Instead of slowing to wait for the car to exit the road, the Nissan smashes into the back of the car from behind, causing it to spin and the boot to open.

Dash Cam Owners Australia said it was understood the driver of the second car escaped major injuries.

"The poor victim was bruised and very shaken but said he was OK," they said in the post.

"Footage submitted to Crime Stoppers."

More than 600 viewers flocked to the video, commenting on the impatience of some drivers.

"Too many impatient drivers on the roads," David Williamson said.

"A neighbour of ours had a similar experience while pulling into their driveway. They too were hit by a vehicle from behind and were trapped in their vehicle."

Another commenter said they would rather drive a tank.

"That tank I'm thinking of buying is looking better and better each day," Barton Holman said.

Police said they could not confirm whether the incident had been reported.

