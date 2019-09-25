Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Eastern Brown Snake Squares Up to Snake Catcher After Relocation
Environment

WATCH: Brown snake goes for snake catcher after relocation

Tobi Loftus
by
25th Sep 2019 8:27 AM | Updated: 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VIDEO shared to social media showed the moment an eastern brown snake squared up to a snake catcher after it was relocated from a Toowoomba region location.

A+ Reptile Relocations Toowoomba's Alex Reynolds shared the video of the snake which was caught near Cotswold Hills to his Facebook page.

It has since been shared more than 10,000 times.

"We just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported this video and shared this video around to others," Mr Reynolds wrote.

"We just want to get the word out that people don't need to kill snakes and can just leave them be and they will do their own thing so long as they aren't disturbed. 

"We want the younger generation to learn they don't need shovels."

A+ Reptile Relocations Toowoomba is one of a number of snake catchers operating in the Toowoomba region. 

More Stories

a+ reptile relocations toowoomba editors picks snake catchers toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    No jail, just community service for man's death

    premium_icon No jail, just community service for man's death

    News Forensic investigations found that at no time did he attempt to brake or swerve to avoid a collision

    IN COURT: Full names of 141 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 141 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    • 25th Sep 2019 7:34 AM
    Motorcyclist found dead by road morning after crash

    premium_icon Motorcyclist found dead by road morning after crash

    News Police have confirmed a motorcyclist has been killed

    Youse are gonna love this year's business awards emcee

    premium_icon Youse are gonna love this year's business awards emcee

    News The emcee for this year's business awards has been named