WATCH: Brown snake caught at Oakey Army Base

Tobi Loftus
by

A VIDEO posted to social media shows the moment an Eastern Brown Snake was caught at the Oakey Army Aviation Centre. 

Toowoomba Snake Catchers 24/7's Dave Wiedman shared the video to Facebook on Wednesday night.

The brown snake could be seen slithering on a road in the facility, as a helicopter hovered overhead. 

"Another huge day, with the heat comes snakes," Mr Wiedman said on Facebook.

"This speckled eastern brown snake was hiding at the Oakey army base and decided to pop his head out as soon as I arrived.

"Great work guys for watching it until I arrived."

Toowoomba Snake Catchers 24/7 can be reached on 0400 874 229.

