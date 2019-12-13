WATCH: Bloody Nollsy's in town and wants you to drink beers

NOLLSY'S playing a surprise gig tomorrow at the Ipswich Central Hotel to put some cash towards our emergency services and the Salvos.

Ticket money will go towards emergency services and fire relief while $1 from every beer will go towards the Salvos.

What a top bloke.

He's playing tomorrow (Saturday, December 14) night at 8.30pm, tickets are $30 plus booking fee or you can grab them direct from the pub.

Here's what Nollsy has to say about it all: