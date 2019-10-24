Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Watch: Massive boulder smashes into Far North highway

by Mark Zita
24th Oct 2019 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

NEW video has been released of a spectacular rock fall near Rex Lookout.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads was conducting safety works on the Captain Cook Hwy earlier this month.

It involved workers dislodging rocks that could pose a risk to motorists driving on that stretch of highway.

The TMR safety works were conducted near Rex Lookout.
The TMR safety works were conducted near Rex Lookout.

In the video, workers push down a loose rock, which then bounced on to the highway before resting on the other side of the road and out of harm's way.

"We thank the community for their patience as we worked to ensure the safety of motorists," the Department said on their Facebook page.

The safety works were completed last weekend.

More Stories

captain cook highway far north queensland footage rex lookout

Top Stories

    People, bins, trolleys play chicken with freight trains

    premium_icon People, bins, trolleys play chicken with freight trains

    News REVEALED: Running in front of trains, leaving trolleys and bins on tracks and the fines dished out

    • 24th Oct 2019 9:57 AM
    Police remove PSPA in Raceview

    Police remove PSPA in Raceview

    News Specialist police are currently on scene.

    Dad cops huge fine for drink driving

    premium_icon Dad cops huge fine for drink driving

    News Tradesman nearly five times over limit

    FULL LIST: Community groups receive council funding

    premium_icon FULL LIST: Community groups receive council funding

    News More than $35,000 of grant money for 11 community groups has been approved.