Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Many people came to quietly watch the sky at the Maclean Lookout as fires near Woombah and Ashby created an ominous red glow.
Many people came to quietly watch the sky at the Maclean Lookout as fires near Woombah and Ashby created an ominous red glow. Adam Hourigan
News

WATCH AND WAIT: Our land of the long red cloud

Adam Hourigan
by
27th Nov 2019 7:30 AM | Updated: 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The crowd at the Maclean Lookout was never less than 20 or 30 all night, as residents of Maclean came to take a look as fires encroached on nearby villages Ashby and Woombah on Tuesday night.

They stood mostly in silence, save for the sound of small children, watching in almost reverence and fear of the immense walls of flames coming towards vulnerable townships and houses.

Even people who had made the nearby evacuation centre their home came for a look, as if to check on the now distant view of their local area.

One resident who had evacuated from her Woombah home on Friday was part of the crowd watching the sky.
"I came out before the evacuation because my plan was to always leave early, which was my choice," she said.
"I've been back every day to check. My house is at the back of Woombah near the national park."

The woman, who didn't wish to be named, praised the community of Woombah and all of the authorities helping to fight the fire, who she said had been remarkable in the face of adversity.

"There are extraordinary acts of kindness happening every day," she said.

Looking out into the distance at the glow, she said that many in the community were tired by the constant vigil the fire had created, whether they were on the fireground, or had evacuated.

"This is day 14 from when we first felt the threat of the fire," she said.

"I think everyone's tired, everyone would love to get home and have the situation resolved."

A southerly change was expected in the morning, which would bring relief to many, but was still a worry for some
"It'd be okay except that the fire has got into the village in behind, so the southerly will blow it back in our direction again," she said.

"Every day it seems it can't get much worse, but it does."

The Myall Creek fire was downgraded to Watch and Act on Tuesday night, however authorities door-knocked people in The Freshwater area to evacuate due to the predicted path of the fires expected Wednesday.

More Stories

bushfire clarence fires editors picks tragedy
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire tears through Toowoomba home

        premium_icon Fire tears through Toowoomba home

        Breaking A TOOWOOMBA-region home has been destroyed by fire overnight.

        IN COURT: Full names of 201 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 201 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        20 years jail for bosses under tough new mining laws

        premium_icon 20 years jail for bosses under tough new mining laws

        News Industrial Manslaughter Bill could see negligent mining bosses jailed

        Woman flees scene after u-turn smash on Railway St

        premium_icon Woman flees scene after u-turn smash on Railway St

        News A quick drive to pick up a document became a mess when one driver got into a crash...