Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

WATCH: Dalby's flooded areas caught on camera
News

WATCH: Footage shows devastation of Dalby flooding

Meg Gannon
by
9th Feb 2020 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AMAZING drone footage shows just how far the flood waters have spread across Dalby this morning. 

Dalby residents went to sleep last night to the sound of rain hitting roofs, and woke up this morning to flooded streets and blocked roads.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Peter Markworth told News the heavy rainfall around Dalby would ease and become more isolated, giving time for flood waters to drop.

"We're still seeing some showers and storms across the southeast … we should start seeing an easing trend through the middle of next week," he said.

Mr Markworth said the Myall Creek had reached three metres in the early hours of this morning after three days of heavy rainfall.  "It has started to decrease again which is really positive," he said. 

"It's at 2.85 currently … it's eased down below the moderate level. The actual warning is still moderate."

Emergency services are reminding drivers to not drive through flood waters and to put safety first. 

dalby floods footage video weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        premium_icon What 2032 Olympic Games will mean for QLD

        News An economic analysis has revealed the huge jobs, exports and tourism bonanza Queensland is on the cusp of if we secure the 2032 Olympic Games.

        CLASS FAILURE: Where will our kids go to school?

        premium_icon CLASS FAILURE: Where will our kids go to school?

        News “We don’t want to be driving 45 minutes to take the kids to school.'

        OUT CLASSED: Failure that may leave Ipswich lacking schools

        premium_icon OUT CLASSED: Failure that may leave Ipswich lacking schools

        News We could run out of schools in 10 years - this is why.

        ‘Voodoo’ for mums in neighbourhood dispute

        premium_icon ‘Voodoo’ for mums in neighbourhood dispute

        News Woman naked in front of window says she had nude coloured underwear