Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Adani activists shut down coal port

Anti-Adani protesters have locked themselves to a coal handling facility at Abbot Point Coal Terminal.
Anti-Adani protesters have locked themselves to a coal handling facility at Abbot Point Coal Terminal. Front Line Action Group on Coal
Campbell Gellie
by

ANTI-Adani activists have entered Abbot Point Coal Terminal and locked themselves to a coal loading facility.

It is the second time in a week that activists have done that, stopping operations at the Adani owned port.

According to combative Frontline Action on Coal group, five protesters locked themselves to the coal handling facility at 6am on Thursday morning.

A release from the group state the protesters did it to ramp up pressure on the Australian Labor Party before the first sitting of parliament on Monday.

The group want to State Government to veto Adani's application for a $1billion Federal Government loan to build a railway to the Galilee Basin- something Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has already promised to do.

But while attacking Adani, one of the protesters, 47-year-old Megan Armstrong from Townsville, said the government should go one step further an also veto rail giant Aurizon's bid for $1billion to also build the railway.

After last Thursday's protests Adani vowed to beef up security at the port.

"It was worth putting my body on the line," Ella Skerret, 26, an artist from Coffs Harbour said.

Topics:  abbot point adani anti adani bowen news editors picks front line action on coal mackay news news bowen protesters stop adani

Mackay Daily Mercury
UPDATE: Petersen 'severely damaged' by election actions

UPDATE: Petersen 'severely damaged' by election actions

In a 31-page claim, it is alleged two Ipswich politicians were concerned about her rising profile and decided it "should be undermined".

Council insurer still covering legal costs for ex CEO, COO

Former Ipswich City Council chief executive Jim Lindsay leaves the Brisbane Magistrates Court in Brisbane, Wednesday, October 11, 2017. Lindsay is facing charges including official corruption following Crime and Corruption Commission investigations.

Insurance covers legal costs for officers facing criminal charges

Lifesavers program a success

SAVED: A Little Lifesavers program has started at Orion Lagoon where kids like William O'Hara from Dinmore learn the basics of water safety.

Little Lifesavers program will return to Ipswich in February

Suburban Ipswich shopping centre sells for $37m

It last sold five years ago for $14m less

Local Partners