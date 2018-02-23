WATCH: A whole year of weather in just 11 minutes

EUMETSAT released '365 days of weather' animation, which shows Cyclone Debbie off the Queensland Coast in March.

EUMETSAT released '365 days of weather' animation, which shows Cyclone Debbie off the Queensland Coast in March.

HURRICANES, typhoons and our resident tropical cyclones left trails of destruction in communities around the world in 2017.

The European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (or EUMETSAT) has just published its annual Year of Weather animation, showing where 2017's major storms formed, the conditions that spawned them and their tracks, as well as other significant weather events.

Visible in the 11-minute animation are severe storms ranging from Tropical Cyclone Debbie which formed in the Arafura Sea and crossed the coast near Airlie Beach in Queensland in March.

You can start seeing the formation of Cyclone Debbie around the 2-minute mark in the below video:

Other major events you can see are Typhoon Noru, which formed in the Northern Pacific in July and made landfall in Japan, and the series of hurricanes which devastated parts of the Caribbean and United States in August and September.

EUMETSAT says the movement of clouds in the polar regions and the changes in their behaviour during the respective winters and summers, as well as the contrasting patterns in the tropics, can be seen from a perspective only possible with satellite imagery.

EUMETSAT training manager Dr Mark Higgins narrates the 11-minute animation and explains some of the major weather events that occurred in 2017, and the challenges weather forecasters face to provide accurate information to help save lives and mitigate losses.

The video shows tracks of huge weather events including hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

This animation combines imagery from the geostationary and polar-orbiting satellites of EUMETSAT, NOAA, and the meteorological agencies of China and Japan. Together, these satellites continuously observe the Earth's surface 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.