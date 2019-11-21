Waste to energy facility set for Ipswich

A waste-to-energy demonstration project will be built in Redbank Plains.

A TECHNOLOGY company on a mission to divert waste away from landfills and use it to produce energy will begin construction on a new facility in Ipswich next year.

Brisbane-based Wildfire Energy received $500,000 from a State Government grant in order to construct a waste-to-energy demonstration plant in Redbank Plains.

Managing director Denis Douchet said the funds will go towards the first stage of the project before expanding into a commercial operating facility as part of stage two.

Their 'moving injection horizontal gasification' technology proved to be successful at a pilot plant in Brisbane.

They have partnered with waste company BMI and construction is expected to start next year, with the plant expected to be operational by 2021.

Once the project is fully complete, Mr Douchet said it was expected to support nine ongoing jobs.

"We've got technology for small scale waste to energy and hydrogen," he said.

"So we can convert residual, or non-recyclable waste, into a gas and then use that for energy production whether it's electricity or heat or hydrogen or fuels.

'Our mission is to divert waste away from landfill and produce renewable energy.

"Those are the two main objectives and also create local jobs using local technology.

"We're hoping that we can export that technology globally.

"There's a lot more jobs created in using waste to produce something such as energy, rather than in landfill."

Some of the power produced on site will be used on site and any excess will go to the grid.

The start up company was founded in 2016.

The grant was awarded through the State Government's Queensland Waste to Biofutures Fund.

Bioenergy Australia CEO Shahana McKenzie said the W2B Fund is helping Queensland companies advance some "truly exciting" projects.

"These projects have enormous potential to attract investment in the bioenergy sector and create jobs," she said.

"Bioenergy is attracting considerable interest worldwide due to its enormous potential to reduce carbon emissions and drive a more sustainable energy future."