Waste protection measures extended for further two years

WASTE protection measures introduced in Ipswich in 2018 will be extended for a further two years.

The State Government's temporary local planning instrument (TLPI) that covers Swanbank and New Chum and the Ipswich City Council's TLPI for Ebenezer, Willowbank and Jeebropilly were due to expire in the next week.

Member-elect for Bundamba Lance McCallum said the extensions would provide more certainty to those communities.

The TLPIs will maintain the 750-metre buffer zone from existing, approved or planned residential areas.

"The existing TLPIs are effective, so it's vital we continue to regulate what can and cannot occur in these areas," Mr McCallum said.

"I know how important the issue of waste management is to our community, which is why I got straight onto the Planning Minister (Cameron Dick) this week to ensure existing protections were extended.

"They also ensure elements of council's current planning scheme relating to waste activities in these areas remain suspended while council finalise a new planning scheme."

Mr Dick said the Queensland Government will work closely with the new council to have the provisions incorporated into its updated planning scheme.

"This will give permanent effect to the waste protections we've put in place," he said.

The TLPIs will be in place for up to two years, during which time the council is expected to have a new planning scheme in place to incorporate the provisions of the TLPIs.

In a first for a Queensland Planning Minister in 2018, the two TLPIs were made to regulate new or expanded waste activities.

This was designed to give the council time to update its planning scheme to address community concerns around the impact of waste facilities.

The TLPIs established new buffer zones, assessment criteria and other safeguards for residents living near new or planned expanded waste facilities.

The council is responsible for making decisions on development applications for new or expanded waste activities.