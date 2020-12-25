Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Waste levy waved for flood affected areas

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
25th Dec 2020 9:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The NSW Government has waived the waste levy fee for residents getting rid of waste generated by recent flooding across the NSW north coast.

The Bellingen Shire, Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour City, Kempsey, Nambucca and Port Macquarie — Hastings local government areas are included in the waste levy exemptions.

NSW EPA executive director regulatory operations Steve Beaman said thousands of people in NSW are reeling from the effects of the floods impacting their communities.

“Where the emergency has passed in some areas, residents will face a hard and painful clean-up process,” Mr Beaman said.

“To help these communities dispose of their flood damaged goods quickly and safely we have waived the NSW Government waste levy, in levy-affected areas.

“Building materials, furniture and any other flood generated waste is included.

“We know that the effects of these floods will be felt for months to come, and we hope that this streamlined waste process can provide a little relief for those coping after these rains.”

The exemption applies until March 31, 2021 on debris and waste created by local flooding.

The levy will be waived at waste facilities nominated by the councils listed below and local waste facility gate fees may still apply.

Residents should check with their local council for the name and opening status of the nominated facilities, as well as for any specific requirements to dispose of flood damaged waste, noting that flood affected conditions can change rapidly.

Waste facilities will need to ensure the waste is flood generated before they can waive the government’s waste levy.

“We hope this will ease some of the pressure people are feeling after the floods,” Mr Beaman said.

clarence valley council coffs harbour city council waste levy
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Man dies after police chase

    Man dies after police chase
    • 25th Dec 2020 8:40 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the heroes who helped make this Christmas merry

        Premium Content Meet the heroes who helped make this Christmas merry

        News After such a tough year there were concerns we might struggle for donations. How wrong we were

        Vale Greg Steffens, ‘icon’ of Lockyer Valley community

        Premium Content Vale Greg Steffens, ‘icon’ of Lockyer Valley community

        News Family, friends and the Lockyer Valley community are mourning the loss of Greg...

        Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        Premium Content Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        News "Recovery was observed for some but not all cancer-related services"

        Revealed: Top five in 34 Ipswich sporting dynasties

        Premium Content Revealed: Top five in 34 Ipswich sporting dynasties

        Sport It’s the best of the best Ipswich regional family empires to celebrate and admire.