Waste industry slams 'appalling' recycling decision

THE waste industry has slammed the council's decision to send all recycling to landfill until it can find a solution to the unfolding waste problem as 'appalling'.

The council's contractor advised it would cost an additional $2 million a year to continue with recycling in its current form.

Ipswich City Council has opted to send all recycling to landfill indefinitely, while it explores waste-to-energy solutions.

CEO of Waste Recycling Industry Queensland Rick Ralph said the council's decision was short-sighted and was not supported by the waste industry.

"I am absolutely appalled at the decision," Mr Ralph said.

"It is short-sighted policy making by council without genuinely engaging industry to look at solutions.

"This announcement is absolutely appalling and is not supported in any way or form by the industry."

He said the council should have redesigned its existing system to cope with the change, caused largely by the Chinese Government's decision to limit importation of recyclables.

"So, you look at the products you have going into kerbside bins and change what we put into the recycling bin," he said.

On November 1, Queensland will introduce a container recycling scheme, similar to the refund system already in place in South Australia.

Mr Ralph said the introduction of that scheme presented an opportunity and the possibility of banning glass.

He said the industry had not been consulted to examine solutions and governments were "seriously letting their community down".

"To have this put forward as a solution without looking at what short-term changes can be made to maintain community confidence in recycling and to just send it all to landfill... this is totally opposed by industry," Mr Ralph said.

"It undermines genuine community actions to improve the environment and undermines the community confidence when there are solutions available."

Mr Ralph said the waste industry supported waste-to-energy plants as long as that only included certain materials

Industry suggestions to avoid sending all recycling to landfill;

Revise what can and can't go in the recycling bin

Look at what local recyclers can take

Look at options with introduction of the container refund scheme including banning certain materials in kerbside to support the Container Refund Scheme