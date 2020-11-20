Waste fire burnt asbestos, ‘possible hazardous material’

Firefighters were called to a large fire burning in bushland off the Warrego Highway around midnight.

EMERGENCY services were called to a large fire burning at an Ipswich waste facility late last night.

Four firefighter crews were on the scene to put out the blaze at the site at 237-239 Mount Crosby Rd, North Tivoli.

The first crew arrived at 12.10am on Friday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fireys responded to reports of a large fire burning in bushland on the southern side of the highway off Mount Crosby Rd.

“The fire crews on scene conducted a fire break to try and prevent the fire from spreading,” she said.

“By 3am the fire was contained and under control and they were just dampening down a few hot spots.

“At 3.40am the incident was left in the hands of the owner (of the land). They were instructed to monitor the area.

“The fire investigation unit was notified.”

Paramedics were on standby at the scene but no one required assessment or treatment.

Police also attended.

An Ipswich City Council spokesman said the council was notified about the fire at 1am this morning.

“It is understood some of the material on fire at the site included tyres, asbestos and other possible hazardous material,” he said.

“The fire has created significant smoke and is expected to continue burning for some time.”

The council spokesman said the Department of Environment and Science is expected to become involved and council had an officer on site this morning.

The Department of Environment and Science has been contacted for comment.

