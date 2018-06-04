Waste facility accused of trucking chemicals from RAAF base

A COURT is yet to decide if an Ipswich waste facility breached the law by trucking close to one million litres of chemical waste from Amberley RAAF Base.

NuGrow at Swanbank was issued with an Environmental Protection Order in July last year, claiming the company collected 880,000 litres of regulated waste between March 28 and April 7.

If found liable, the company could be fined close to $800,000.

Department of Environment and Heritage Protection claim the waste was chemical contaminated and contaminated compost would present an ongoing risk of environmental harm including a threat to human health, ecological health and water quality.

PFCs are a concern environmentally because the carbon fluoride bonds in the compounds are extremely strong, rendering the resistant to breakdown by chemical, physical and biological processes that are typically active in the environment.

A common source of the chemicals are firefighting training sites and sites where firefighting foams have been used, including civilian and defence airports. It is not possible to derive a safe environmental exposure level for the chemicals.

Once in the environment, the chemicals pose an increased risk of accumulating in exposed organisms and causing adverse effects and they are considered to be of a high concern for the environment.

The order, issued in July 2017, showed NuGow must clean-up the waste by October but lawyers for NuGrow lodged a notice of appeal with the Planning and Environment Court in September.

The court ordered in December NuGrow was not allowed to remove any compost soil or other waste that comprises or has come into contact with the waste or receive any more of the waste.

The court ordered in March NuGrow was not allowed to receive any more of the waste at the site.

Court documents show NuGrow applied for the Environmental Protection Order to be revoked because"'the appellant has been engaged in an ongoing process of consultation with (the department) about the acceptable level of total organic fluorine in the material received at the various facilities' and 'clear, coherent and consistent guidelines for the management of per-fluorinated and poly fluorinated compounds are yet to be implemented in Queensland or at the Commonwealth level."

The court documents also claim activities at NuGrow's Kogan property are 'nearly identical' to those at Swanbank.

The company claims a requirement for extensive and costly investigation and clean-up at the property is "premature until the National Environmental Management Plan is finalised which will set out a nationally consistent approach".

The maximum penalty for an individual who contravenes an Environmental Protection Order is $761,875 or five years imprisonment.

The matter is next due in court for a review on August 2.

The Department of Defence, Department of Environment and Heritage Protection, lawyers representing NuGrow and NuGrow have been contacted for comment.