Ipswich City Council is a respondent to three appeals in the Planning and Environment Court by Austin BMI Pty Ltd, Cleanaway Solid Water Pty Ltd and Lantrak Property Holdings. The appeals are being heard concurrently.
Council News

Waste court battles to cost ratepayers more than $2.2M

Lachlan Mcivor
25th May 2021 9:00 AM
IPSWICH City Council’s multi-pronged court battle with waste companies is under way but the total cost to ratepayers, which has already spiralled past $2 million, is not yet known.

The council is a respondent to three appeals in the Planning and Environment Court by Austin BMI Pty Ltd, Cleanaway Solid Water Pty Ltd and Lantrak Property Holdings.

The three appeals are being administered and heard concurrently due to overlapping evidence and issues in dispute.

Six weeks have been set aside by the court to hear the appeals, which started on May 10.

The presiding judge will hand down three separate decisions on each appeal.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said the full cost to ratepayers for the council to defend the appeals is unknown.

To date, legal expenses paid on all three appeals has reached $2,234,766.

In the 2020-21 budget, the council set aside $2.6 million for kerb and channel rehabilitation and $2.6 million for gravel road rehabilitation for the year.

“Only upon completion of the appeals will council then know the true costs,” she said.

“It is disappointing this money has had to be spent defending council’s original DA decision instead of on delivering other important community programs and infrastructure.

“Given the complexity and volume of material, evidence and witness statements provided to the court, a judgement is not expected to be delivered this year.”

