Waste company responds to 100m dump rise concern

A MAJOR waste company insists it will not push to raise the height of its New Chum dump beyond what is already proposed.

Cleanaway drew the ire of some residents when it scrapped a proposal to raise the height of its New Chum landfill to 100m.

The company instead lodged an amended application with Ipswich City Council to raise the height from its existing 70m to 85m.

The Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments group claimed the lower rise would allow the company to take small steps to its desired 100m without the need for public input.

A spokeswoman for Cleanaway said it was sticking with a minor rise to 85m.

"Cleanaway is continuing to progress its plans to extend the life of its 10-year-old waste management facility at New Chum near Ipswich, which will allow it to continue to provide an essential waste management service to the community," she said.

"The changes to the development application include a reduction in the height and capacity of the extension, whilst still providing for much needed expanded waste management facilities at the site.

"Following approval of the proposed landform, Cleanaway will not seek further height amendments to the landform."

Ipswich Residents Against Toxic Environments has called for the community to lodge its views on the rise.

Cleanaway is also encouraging people to have a say.

"The community has the opportunity to provide feedback on the changed application through public notification and community consultation which was launched today, and which will run until Monday, July 29," the Cleanaway spokeswoman said.

The company will host two information sessions at its New Chum centre.

The sessions will be held on Thursday, July 18 from 3pm to 6pm, and Saturday, July 20 from 11am to 2pm.

To view the application visit www.ipswichplanning.com.au and search application 4502/2018.