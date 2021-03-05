Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cleanaway’s New Chum site.
Cleanaway’s New Chum site.
News

Waste company fined $26k for environmental breaches

Lachlan Mcivor
5th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WASTE company which operates a landfill in Ipswich has been fined more than $25,000 for breaching its environmental obligations.

The Department of Environment and Science has issued Cleanaway Solid Waste with two penalty infringement notices worth $26,690.

The fines, which are $13,345 each, are for two breaches of the company’s environmental authority for its landfill facility in New Chum.

Cleanaway reported to the department that on January 7 and 19 it released water containing contaminants from its stormwater facility that exceeded its prescribed limits after heavy rain.

The site is a former coal mine, with the landfill operating since 1998.

It takes in more than 200,000 tonnes of construction waste, dry commercial waste and soils a year.

Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said the stormwater facility is required to treat certain contaminants to a level specified by the company’s EA conditions prior to being released.

“Managing contaminants in stormwater is a fundamental requirement of landfill operations,” she said.

“DES, as Queensland’s environmental regulator, treats any breach of EA conditions very seriously.

“This relates to all landfills, but particularly those in the Ipswich area, where these operators are under significant regulatory and community scrutiny.”

Cleanaway has the option to contest the tests.

“Cleanaway only received the fines yesterday and are currently assessing them,” a company spokesman said.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

cleanaway environmental issues ipswich dumps ipswich waste
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rising Bronco faces court for driving while suspended

        Premium Content Rising Bronco faces court for driving while suspended

        News A magistrate has expressed his concern at the high number of demerit points racked up by a young rugby league prospect

        • 5th Mar 2021 2:30 PM
        New Ipswich camping ground, caravan park planned

        Premium Content New Ipswich camping ground, caravan park planned

        Council News The site, which was once set to be a residential development, would include 46...

        CHEAP: How you can buy a home for under $180k in Ipswich

        Premium Content CHEAP: How you can buy a home for under $180k in Ipswich

        Property Plenty of Ipswich homes are still selling for bargain prices SEE THE LIST

        Cafe stung by record bat colony wants long-term solution

        Premium Content Cafe stung by record bat colony wants long-term solution

        Business A family-owned business in the popular Queens Park has been significantly impacted...