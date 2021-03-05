Waste company fined $26k for environmental breaches

A WASTE company which operates a landfill in Ipswich has been fined more than $25,000 for breaching its environmental obligations.

The Department of Environment and Science has issued Cleanaway Solid Waste with two penalty infringement notices worth $26,690.

The fines, which are $13,345 each, are for two breaches of the company’s environmental authority for its landfill facility in New Chum.

Cleanaway reported to the department that on January 7 and 19 it released water containing contaminants from its stormwater facility that exceeded its prescribed limits after heavy rain.

The site is a former coal mine, with the landfill operating since 1998.

It takes in more than 200,000 tonnes of construction waste, dry commercial waste and soils a year.

Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said the stormwater facility is required to treat certain contaminants to a level specified by the company’s EA conditions prior to being released.

“Managing contaminants in stormwater is a fundamental requirement of landfill operations,” she said.

“DES, as Queensland’s environmental regulator, treats any breach of EA conditions very seriously.

“This relates to all landfills, but particularly those in the Ipswich area, where these operators are under significant regulatory and community scrutiny.”

Cleanaway has the option to contest the tests.

“Cleanaway only received the fines yesterday and are currently assessing them,” a company spokesman said.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.