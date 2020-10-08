Waste company briefs council on ‘key aspects’ of incinerator

Ipswich mayor Teresa Harding said detailed information about Remondis’ waste to energy proposal should be released “as a priority.”

THE waste company hoping to bring a waste to energy plant to Ipswich has briefed the council on “key aspects” of the proposal ahead of more details on the project being released to the public.

Three Plus has been hired by Remondis to develop a community and stakeholder engagement plan ahead of draft terms of reference being released for public consultation.

As the proposed plant was granted coordinated project status by Queensland’s Coordinator General earlier this year, this process is in the hands of the State Government and Remondis.

A council spokesman said the council was briefed by Three Plus on Tuesday.

A $400 million waste to energy plant is proposed for Swanbank.

“Council provided feedback about the importance of delivering adequate consultation on the project, given significant community concerns,” he said.

“Ipswich City Council has previously expressed concerns with the Coordinator General about the level and robustness of community engagement planned for the proposed W2E project.”

Mayor Teresa Harding said the level of consultation required under the Coordinator General’s social impact assessment guidelines would be expected at the “absolute minimum.”

She is opposed to the proposal, as are Ipswich’s four state Labor MPs.

Cr Harding said detailed information about the proposal should be released “as a priority” so residents can become more informed about the project.

A Remondis spokesman said its community engagement team had updated the council on “key aspects” of the proposal and received feedback on its engagement plan.

“This was an opportunity to clarify the exhaustive assessment process overseen by the Queensland Coordinator General,” he said.

“Remondis reiterated that its comprehensive public consultation plan can only be actioned once scrutinised and approved by the Coordinator General.

“A priority for Remondis has been gauging community attitudes towards an energy-from-waste facility as part of the resource recovery precinct.”

The proposed project was granted coordinator project status earlier this year.

The company claimed last month “a majority of Ipswich residents” are in favour of the proposal: a statement which was met with significant opposition from sections of the community.

It did not reveal the details as to how polling was conducted but a spokesman said a survey conducted late last year polled 1400 people “in and around Ipswich.”

“This is a robust and representative sample size and the results are statistically significant,” the spokesman said.

“They show very clearly that a strong majority of people support the concept.

“People see sense in converting non-recyclable rubbish to clean electricity, instead of it going to landfill.

“This is highly relevant given the environmental problems caused by burying rubbish, including odour.

“People also like the economic opportunities that the $700 million precinct investment would bring, including more than 200 jobs during construction and more than 70 new jobs for ongoing operations.”

