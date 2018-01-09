Waste application could go to full council

VOTE: Division three councillor Kerry Silver will consider the application.

ALL Ipswich councillors could have an opportunity to vote on any development at the New Chum Dump site, with Councillor Kerry Silver declaring she may ask that the application is considered to the full table.

Under the Ipswich City Council's delegation powers the divisional and portfolio councillors can view and determine the outcome of the application.

The Mayor is also informed of any development application.

The power allows the relevant councillors to decide the application's outcome, with options including to refer it back to an officer for a decision, declare a conflict of interest, seek clarification or take it to the full council through a committee.

Any development application for a waste industry at New Chum is likely to fall on the desks of Cr Silver and planning councillor David Morrison.

When asked if she would take a waste application to the planning and development committee for discussion, Cr Silver said it was difficult to predict.

"It is potentially possible for that,” she said.

"I'm not going to surmise on an application or anything that isn't before council anyway.”

Cr Silver also noted any expansion to a waste industry was likely to be referred to the State Government for environmental assessment.

She said it was difficult to predict what action could be taken if a waste industry application was lodged for her division.

"Every application will be different because there are different sets of circumstances,” she said.

"I will ask questions about development on a regular basis to clarify anything in those applications or conditions I would consider in the best interest of the community.”