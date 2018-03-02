Warwick woman's defeat after 5-year Centrelink crusade

AT WIT'S END: Norma Green has been fighting to win back $28,000 she claims she is owed, but the battle has cost her her house and her happiness.

A MASSIVE crusade to win back thousands of dollars from Centrelink has led a Warwick country singer to her wit's end and almost without a home.

Five-years in battle with a system that is "set up to kick you when you're down", there were days when Norma Green didn't think she would make it through.

"There are people out there committing suicide, and now I can see why," she said.

Her struggle all came down to a piece of misinformation Ms Green said she was given almost seven years ago.

After being told the pensioner bonus scheme had been abolished in 2010 and she would not be able to claim any money, Ms Green remembers going back to her car and having a cry.

But two years later, she said found out it was incorrect.

"What he should have told me is the scheme had been changed, not abolished" she said.

"I made an appointment with the financial advisor through Centrelink in May 2012 and he told me I should have been on this pension two years ago."

Ms Green calculated she missed out on about $28,000 as a result of the misinformation she received, and has been fighting to get that money back ever since.

In 2016, after falling victim to Centrelink's 'robo-debt' fiasco and being fined for overpayments that were not made (which were later repaid), Ms Green found out she could make an appeal for the money she claims she lost in 2010.

The promise of an appeal brought renewed hope to Ms Green, who was behind on her rent and struggling with finances as a result of the robo-debt mistake.

But her optimism slowly turned to stress, anxiety and frustration, as Ms Green floundered in a system she said is designed to confuse and overwhelm its customers.

"I understand why people don't go through it because it kills you," she said.

"It's all so time consuming and no one will talk to you straight."

Going through the appeals process, Ms Green spoke to eight different Centrelink Staff, and said each gave her a different story.

Months after lodging her appeal with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, Ms Green said she contacted her case manager to see how the appeal was progressing.

But Ms Green's case manager told her another Centrelink staff member had made a record that Ms Green decided to withdraw her appeal, and the case had been closed, costing Ms Green more time and paperwork.

As the stress mounted and Ms Green's frustration grew, she exhausted every avenue, trying to retrieve what she claims she was entitled to.

"I've been to the Ombudsman, I've been to David Littleproud, to Bill Shorten, Tanya Plibersek and Pauline Hanson, but none of them can do anything."

Just last week, Ms Green stormed into the Warwick office of David Littleproud and gave him "the shirt off her back" in a symbolic act of frustration.

"That is exactly what the woman at the Centrelink office asked me for when I was discussing my 'assets' with her, of which I have none!" she said.

As Ms Green's mental health deteriorated over the course of the ordeal, so did her living circumstances.

Furniture started to dwindle as she sold it off piece by piece.

Now she is about to lose the house she has lived in for six years and grown to love.

"I can't afford to live here anymore," she said.

"It just makes you lose all hope."

But Ms Green said her struggled were not unique.

"Everyone out there is going through this," she said.

"Australians that are gearing up for retirement are being treated like crap."

Ms Green's friend Donna supported her emotionally and financially throughout the whole process, but said it was hard to watch her friend struggle.

"It's not a happy time if you are close to someone and their stressed, you feel it yourself," Donna said.

"I make sure I talk to her every day just to check on her, make sure she was ok."

Ms Green's friends were worried about her, but encouraged her to get out and socialise even on her darkest of days.

A love of country music and reputation as a singer was what has helped Ms Green survive, she said.

"I would have been in the nut house long ago if it wasn't for them."

Ms Green's ordeal is ongoing, but she said she is now at her wit's end.

Still without the money she is owed, she fears she will lose her home in Warwick.