28°
News

Tradie suffers horrific skull break, but refused ambulance

Sophie Lester
| 13th Apr 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 3:41 PM
Ashley Francis looking worse for wear after a workplace accident left him with a fractured skull and severe concussion.
Ashley Francis looking worse for wear after a workplace accident left him with a fractured skull and severe concussion. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ASHLEY Francis suffered horrific injuries to his face and skull in a workplace mishap that could have cost his life.

Just hours after the incident, with shattered bone fragments sitting behind his eye and suffering from a severe concussion, the Warwick man was told he would need to be treated in Brisbane - but it was up to him to find his own way there.

What was just another day on the job last week turned into a hellish ordeal for the 21-year-old tradesman, who now has a metal plate in his skull.

"I was working on laying the concrete for the new kitchen up at the hospital early on Thursday morning," he said.

"I was hit in the face by the hand-sized cap that goes over the end of the pipe we use to spray the truck down with.

"I must not have turned off the handle completely because it came off under pressure and launched into my head between 140 to 200 psi.

"I was unconscious after impact and came to after my knees hit the floor and I had my mate yelling to check my head because I was pissing blood."

The force of the cap left Mr Francis with six bone fragments floating behind his eye and a severe concussion.

He said his head was wrapped next to the site office and he was quickly admitted to the hospital.

Despite their severity, he said his injuries were the least of his worries.

"I had to leave the hospital to get my eye examined at another optometrist," Mr Francis said.

"I wasn't given a nurse to go with me even though I had a serious concussion - my boss had to take me.

"They didn't cover my catheter properly during that time either, it was just held in by the tape which could have gotten infected."

Later that night, Mr Francis said he was presented with what he thought were transfer papers.

"They were consent forms for my discharge," he said.

"I had to go to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane but they wouldn't give me a transfer.

"I was told I couldn't go to sleep because of the concussion and I could die on the way there, but they wouldn't take me in an ambulance even though there were three there doing nothing."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman told the Daily News QAS records indicated the service had not received a request for patient transfer for Mr Francis.

Mr Francis said he was also prescribed Keflex despite telling staff he was violently allergic to penicillin and similar antibiotics.

A Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said though no formal complaint had been received an investigation was taking place.

"We are aware of this case and have made direct contact with the patient and their family to discuss the concerns raised," she said.

"Due to confidentiality, specific details cannot be released at this stage and the outcomes of this investigation will be discussed with the parties involved in accordance with our complaint resolution procedure.

"The DDHHS values all feedback and is committed to providing a quality service for our consumers."

 

SCARRED: Ashley Francis is now back home and off work, with daughter Madeline and partner Tianne Crowley, after suffering a blow to the head which shattered his skull.
SCARRED: Ashley Francis is now back home and off work, with daughter Madeline and partner Tianne Crowley, after suffering a blow to the head which shattered his skull. Sophie Lester

Mr Francis said he intended to contact the hospital about his treatment.

"My sister and my partner, Tianne, ended up taking me to Brisbane on Thursday night and had to make sure I stayed awake the whole time," Mr Francis said.

"I had people at the hospital thinking it wasn't real and asking if it was make-up because my face was like a balloon from all the swelling.

"Once Work Cover came through I was transferred to the Wesley Hospital to have surgery on Friday night for my broken eye socket."

"The surgeon said he was going to go in and either I would be too swollen for him to do anything or he'd clear out the bone fragments and put the plate in.

"Thank God he managed to do it in one go."

Mr Francis is due for a check-up on April 21 to determine whether he had sustained any lasting damage as a result of his injuries.

The young dad is now back home with his partner Tianne Crowley and their 11-month-old daughter Madeline.

"My boss has been really supportive," Mr Francis said.

"I've got at least until the date of the check-up off work to recover.

"I still can't open my eye to write well and am finding it hard to concentrate so once I've recovered a bit more I am planning to write to the hospital.

"I was frightened, not because of the pain as I couldn't feel anything from the adrenaline and then after they had numbed it, but I was worried I was going to lose my sight."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  darling downs hospital and health service editors picks health warwick people

TRAFFIC REPORT: Congestion already building

TRAFFIC REPORT: Congestion already building

IF you're heading away for the Easter weekend prepare for delays.　

Dog dragged behind car: Police called to protect owners

This dog was dragged behind a car for 2km along Blackstone Rd today at noon. (Photo via RSPCA Qld)

“My car is covered in blood"

Site closed after man dies in horror woodchipping incident

The man was struck in an incident involving a wood chipper. (Credit: 7 News)

Workplace Health and Safety investigations are continuing

Tip truck driver loses job over Telstra fail

Glenn Kilmartin with his family.

He didn't blame his boss but wasn't impressed with teleco

Local Partners

Council closures over the Easter holiday break

Libraries and customer service counters re-open on Tuesday

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Even Oprah Winfrey feels intimidated sometimes

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

DEVELOPMENT POTENTIAL IN BOOVAL

26 Marian Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 3 Under Contract!

Here is a rare opportunity to secure a large parcel of land in the development corridor of Booval. The home itself is solid & well maintained but with the years...

17 HA + LGE HOME- RENOVATE AND REAP THE REWARDS

1850 Ipswich-Boonah Road, Limestone Ridges 4305

House 3 2 5 UNDER CONTRACT!

Are you looking for an acreage lifestyle property with potential to renovate and add value? If the answer is yes, then you must consider this! The current...

LOTS OF ROOM WITH SHED, POOL &amp; MORE!

65 Cemetery Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 4 $389,000

Yes we've got room here for all the extras! With a second driveway leading to the sheds and rear yard, you'll have plenty of storage room on this huge 1012m2...

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $329,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

BIG VALUE FOUR BEDROOM FAMILY HOME - READY AND WAITING FOR YOU!

61 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented, only three years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for...

DA APPROVED TOWN HOUSE SITE

26 Green Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 $375,000

Here is an opportunity to secure a prime development site in the tightly held precinct of Booval. - 900sqm site - Existing dwelling to be incorporated into the...

GREAT FAMILY HOME WITH ALL THE TRIMMINGS!

14 Elizabeth Street, Aratula 4309

House 3 2 2 $360,000 NEG

House Block- 971m2- $360,000 On the second title is the well-presented home named "Linga Longa" this lovely property ideally located in the Heart of Aratula, will...

APPROX 7 ACRES (2 lots), 3 BED, 2 BATH + SHED

17 Cornish Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 2 OFFERS FROM $399K...

This property has plenty to offer a buyer wanting a neat and tidy home and lots of land for a small hobby farm, quad bikes, horses, cattle, gardens etc. The...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR, MUST BE SOLD AT AUCTION!

44 Bourke Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 Under Contract!

Nestled on a huge 1012sqm parcel of land with subdivision potential sits this home with boundless opportunities. With a structurally sound foundation the home is...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

MACCAS BOOST: $800,000 for Playland, McCafe and drive-thru

The restaurant will continue to trade during the renovations

Discover one of Ipswich's classic homes: Gainsborough

Houses of Ipswich

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!