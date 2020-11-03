Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NOT SO SILLY SEASON: Warwick grandparents Christine and Michael Ford fear they'll have to celebrate Christmas alone after strict Sydney border closures remain.
NOT SO SILLY SEASON: Warwick grandparents Christine and Michael Ford fear they'll have to celebrate Christmas alone after strict Sydney border closures remain.
Politics

Warwick grandparents ‘devastated’ by border closure saga

Tessa Flemming
3rd Nov 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

JUST eight weeks out from Christmas, one set of Warwick grandparents fear prolonged border closures will leave little to cheer about this festive season.

Christine and Michael Ford haven't seen their four children and six grandchildren, who reside in Sydney's North Shore, in more than two years.

Their planned 2020 trip down south was a long-awaited one but continued border closures have all but dashed their hopes of being reunited.

"We miss them a lot," Mrs Ford said.

"We speak on the phone, but we don't see them physically - that's the hard part."

Despite increased relaxation of border restrictions, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has remained firm on her stance to block Sydney travel.

The Premier's tough stance on restrictions remains, despite limited cases.

"We thought surely she would relent (come November 1) but she didn't and it's not foreseeable she will," Mrs Ford said.

"The thing that annoys me is that Greater Sydney is still forbidden even though there isn't that many cases any more.

"I understand if it was rampant, but it's not.

"There will continue to be cases here and there until there's a vaccine but I believe we should open up. It's been too strict for too long."

 

The Warwick grandmother hasn’t seen her Sydney family in two years as border trouble continue.
The Warwick grandmother hasn’t seen her Sydney family in two years as border trouble continue.

While many families were opting to meet halfway at points like Byron Bay, the 74-year-old pensioner said it just an wasn't affordable option.

"They have other in-laws, we can't expect them to drop everything and come up here for only the two of us," Mrs Ford.

"We also couldn't afford the cost of isolation. It would absolutely devastate us."

After 16 years in the Rose City, it was the heartbreak which threatened the Fords' peaceful retirement.

"Queensland was a sunny, easy place to live but now I'm beginning to wonder if it was worth it," Mrs Ford said.

border closure coronavirus queensland borders warwick
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1b damage bill: The suburbs hardest hit by super cell storm

        Premium Content $1b damage bill: The suburbs hardest hit by super cell storm

        Weather Insurance companies warn the damage bill from the weekend’s horror hail storm will top $1 billion, as claims continue to pour in. See the suburbs hit hardest.

        New Plainland school receives blessing as construction nears completion

        Premium Content New Plainland school receives blessing as construction nears...

        News TIMBER that was felled from former farmland has been used to create a shovel for...

        REVEALED: Jaw-dropping cost of Ipswich storm damage

        Premium Content REVEALED: Jaw-dropping cost of Ipswich storm damage

        News 5000+ claims have been lodged so far across the Ipswich region following the...

        Homes ‘without roofs, ceilings’ after massive storm

        Premium Content Homes ‘without roofs, ceilings’ after massive storm

        News Power is still out across 1300 Ipswich-region homes, with many too damaged for...