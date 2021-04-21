‘Warrior’ mum thriving in Ipswich football environment

Western Pride footballer Kate Webb is enjoying the higher level competition with the Ipswich club. Picture: David Lems

SHE runs 6km four days a week. She has a warrior tattoo on her right arm. She loves scoring goals.

Western Pride attacking midfielder Kate Webb is an inspirational mum already having a huge impact in this year's National Premier League Women's competition.

Although she didn't score in Pride's latest 2-2 draw with Souths United on Tuesday night, Webb had contributed four goals in three earlier matches.

Based at Coomera on the Gold Coast, she is thriving in the higher level competition having previously played in the Brisbane Premier League with Southport.

"I'm loving it,'' Webb said.

"I've enjoyed every minute so far. I feel each week we are coming together stronger as a team.

"Definitely the (NPLW) standard is completely higher. It's a lot quicker. You've got to be on the ball a lot more.''

However, Webb's fitness allows her to keep pace, especially with her younger opponents.

"I basically run about 6k a day like four days a week,'' she said.

"I've always enjoyed fitness because I'm a bit older - 36 this year.

"I need to keep myself fit because I'm playing against your early 20-year-olds. I have to be stronger on the ball.''

She has mapped out a course around her Coomera home to retain speed and endurance in her legs.

"It helps me keep up with the younger ones and also if you are fitter, you can play a lot better as well.''

The warrior tattooed on her arm reminds her to keep going, to never quit.

"I've always wanted to be a warrior, always a go-getter,'' she said.

"Just to have a bit of heart.''

That also shows her four and seven year-old children the importance of keeping focused.

"They come (to games) every week. They love it,'' Kate said.

"I think it's good for them to see mum get out there.''

Webb joined Pride this season having shared in a previous premiership double - minor premiers and grand final winners - with Southport in 2018.

In Tuesday night's game, Pride led 2-1 before Souths United nailed a late equaliser.

Pride's goal scorers in the catch-up match were Abbey Lloyd and Gladys Esquivel.

Webb said she had settled into the side well having worked with head coach Trent Gregson a few years ago. The team had a housewarming and BBQ get-together during their recent bye to enhance team morale.

"We all get along well,'' the Westpac mortgage lender said.

Tuesday night's draw was Pride's second this season, to go with an earlier 3-3 result against QAS.

Pride also beat South West Queensland 6-1 after a first-round 6-3 loss to Moreton Bay United.

Webb scored a double against South West Queensland and a goal against Moreton Bay United and QAS.

"I'm definitely happy with my performance to date,'' said Webb, who can play as a midfielder or on the wing.

"Each and every game is always a challenge . . . I'm definitely making the most of my opportunities.''

The Pride women play Logan at Cornubia Park in their next encounter on Saturday night.

"That will be a very physical game,'' Webb said.

Pride men chasing victory hat-trick

Western Pride men's coach Brian Hastings is planning minor changes for Thursday night's Football Queensland Premier League 1 catch-up match.

Hastings is keen to build on his squad's opening victories over Wynnum (1-0) and Mitchelton (3-2) last Sunday night.

Thursday night's encounter is against Southside Eagles at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

"We're happy with what we've got,'' Hastings said.

"We'll probably make a few little changes more so because of the workload . . . keeping the whole squad together.''

Hastings was pleased with his team's possession-based football, especially in the first half.

Pride got the job done against Mitchelton after the visitors equalised at 2-2 in the second half.

Among the players Hastings was most happy with were defenders Mark Ingerson and Ben Piper, and debutant Abraham Wani. The former Southside Eagles footballer scored Pride's second goal.

"Things are looking really, really good,'' the coach said. "I was never in doubt (of winning).''

GAME DAY

FQPL1: Thursday (8.30pm) - Western Pride v Southside Eagles at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.