WARREGO HWY: Motorists urged to have say on next upgrades

The State Government has put out the call for residents, businesses and industry to contribute to a plan to shape the future of the eastern section of the Warrego Highway.

MOTORISTS and businesses are being urged to make their voices heard about what upgrades are needed next for the Warrego Highway.

There is about $400 million in joint funding locked in to start upgrades between Dinmore and the Toowoomba Bypass and the State Government has put out the call for residents, businesses and industry to contribute to a plan to shape the future of the eastern section of the highway.

About $635 million in upgrades have been completed or are underway since 2016 and the $1.6 billion Toowoomba Second Range Crossing opened last year.

Community consultation on the $22 million Mount Crosby interchange upgrade has started and a $10 million safety upgrade is currently being done along the highway through Ipswich.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the Warrego was an integral part of a regional economy worth $22 billion.

"To allow our primary producers, businesses and communities to grow, it's critical that we act now to plan and preserve this key transport corridor," he said.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said corridor preservation is a critical component of any large transport planning project.

"It delivers major long-term benefits to the development of Queensland's communities connected by the highway, while staged upgrades are undertaken over the next 20 years," she said.

"Having a preserved corridor will allow the government to efficiently implement the long-term vision to upgrade the 80-kilometre stretch between Dinmore and Helidon Spa."

In particular, the Warrego Highway East master plan will look at whether there are enough lanes for efficient traffic movements going forward, access to the highway via grade separated interchanges, active and public transport and access to properties from service roads.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said traffic is expected to double on the stretch of highway between Dinmore and Helidon Spa over the next 20 years.

To have your say or for more information visit here, email WarregoEast@tmr.qld.gov.au or call 1800 335 625.

