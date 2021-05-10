Warrego Hwy driver hospitalised after colliding with tree

A man has been hospitalised following a crash in Hatton Vale.

A MAN has been badly injured after a car collided with a tree in Hatton Vale.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at the Warrego Highway and Summerholm Rd intersection about 2.35am, Monday.

Paramedics, including the High Acuity Response Unit, rushed to the scene along with three fire and rescue crews and police.

A male patient was assessed for chest pains and was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.