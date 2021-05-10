Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been hospitalised following a crash in Hatton Vale.
A man has been hospitalised following a crash in Hatton Vale.
News

Warrego Hwy driver hospitalised after colliding with tree

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
10th May 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been badly injured after a car collided with a tree in Hatton Vale.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at the Warrego Highway and Summerholm Rd intersection about 2.35am, Monday.

Paramedics, including the High Acuity Response Unit, rushed to the scene along with three fire and rescue crews and police.

A male patient was assessed for chest pains and was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

hatton vale crash highway crash qas warrego highway
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Regions big winners in $1.6b road-rail spending spree

        Premium Content Regions big winners in $1.6b road-rail spending spree

        Politics The Government will splash a record $1.6bn on road and rail projects from the Coast to Cairns as part of the Budget. SEE WHAT GOT FUNDED AND WHAT MISSED OUT.

        ‘Needs to go’: Teachers call to scrap ‘broken’ NAPLAN

        Premium Content ‘Needs to go’: Teachers call to scrap ‘broken’ NAPLAN

        Education Queensland Teachers’ Union say most teachers want NAPLAN scrapped

        Ipswich artist to dazzle at gallery in upcoming exhibition

        Premium Content Ipswich artist to dazzle at gallery in upcoming exhibition

        Art & Theatre More than 60 sculptures and paper-based artworks will be on show, including...

        Skate park ‘safe space’ reopens after Covid closure

        Premium Content Skate park ‘safe space’ reopens after Covid closure

        News A service with a history of helping Ipswich youths has begun operating again