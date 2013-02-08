Warrego Hwy closure flagged for huge equipment deliveries

HUGE building materials will be hauled along the Warrego Hwy in the coming days.

Drivers using the highway at night will likely face delays as bridge girders and long deck units are delivered for construction of the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

Nexus Infrastructure has warned there will be intermittent closures along the highway between midnight and 4am.

Delays could last for an hour at a time.

"The first westbound up lane closures on the Warrego Highway, Toowoomba Range will occur late in the evening on 19, 22 and 23 March 2017," Nexus says.

"The transport program on the Toowoomba Range is expected to be completed by 4am each day, weather and construction conditions permitting.

"To avoid delays, motorists and heavy vehicle operators are advised to seek alternative routes to Toowoomba. These routes include Murphys Creek Road and the Cunningham Highway."

Closures on the Toowoomba Range for deliveries will be periodically required until late 2018.