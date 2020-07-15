Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Warrego Highway resurfacing works to begin on weekend

Lachlan Mcivor
15th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESURFACING works on the Warrego Highway at Riverview are set to start on Sunday.

The work will be undertaken between the Bremer River bridge and River Rd overpass, supporting 36 jobs in total.

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum said the project would include overhauling the existing road surface and laying new bitumen.

Work will be completed at night to reduce impact to motorists.

"It will involve the temporary full closure of the inbound and outbound River Road off-ramps and the outbound River Road on-ramp," he said.

"These closures are programmed for 28 and 30 July, weather and construction conditions permitting, and signage and detours will be in place."

Mr McCallum said the work was being delivered as part of a maintenance program to improve the road surface and increase motorist safety.

"COVID-19 has impacted economies around the world, and Queensland hasn't been immune, but because we continue to manage the impacts, the Palaszczuk Government has kickstarted our plan to unite and recover for Queensland jobs," he said.

"That includes continuing a $23 billion pipeline of roads and transport upgrades to support 21,500 jobs, and a $200 million maintenance program for Ipswich and Brisbane."

More Stories

warrego highway
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PNG waste to be dumped in Ipswich

        premium_icon PNG waste to be dumped in Ipswich

        News An overseas waste management company has been approved to dump its waste in Ipswich. Here’s where it will be going.

        Ipswich man turns $2 into $25,000 with scratchie win

        premium_icon Ipswich man turns $2 into $25,000 with scratchie win

        News Here’s where he bought the winning ticket.

        MYSTERY: Snazzy tech item found in Lowood backyard

        premium_icon MYSTERY: Snazzy tech item found in Lowood backyard

        Offbeat Somerset police are looking for the owner of a robot worth hundreds after it landed...

        Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        premium_icon Teenage boys arrested with shotgun after car crash

        Crime An alleged Saturday night crime spree resulted in a car crash and two arrests by...