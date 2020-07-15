Warrego Highway resurfacing works to begin on weekend

RESURFACING works on the Warrego Highway at Riverview are set to start on Sunday.

The work will be undertaken between the Bremer River bridge and River Rd overpass, supporting 36 jobs in total.

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum said the project would include overhauling the existing road surface and laying new bitumen.

Work will be completed at night to reduce impact to motorists.

"It will involve the temporary full closure of the inbound and outbound River Road off-ramps and the outbound River Road on-ramp," he said.

"These closures are programmed for 28 and 30 July, weather and construction conditions permitting, and signage and detours will be in place."

Mr McCallum said the work was being delivered as part of a maintenance program to improve the road surface and increase motorist safety.

"COVID-19 has impacted economies around the world, and Queensland hasn't been immune, but because we continue to manage the impacts, the Palaszczuk Government has kickstarted our plan to unite and recover for Queensland jobs," he said.

"That includes continuing a $23 billion pipeline of roads and transport upgrades to support 21,500 jobs, and a $200 million maintenance program for Ipswich and Brisbane."