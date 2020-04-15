Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 Picture Gary Ramage
Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 Picture Gary Ramage
News

AFP used 'invalid' warrant to raid journalist’s home

by Craig Dunlop
15th Apr 2020 11:06 AM

The High Court has ruled the warrant used to search News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst's Canberra home last year was invalid.

The Court has ordered that it be quashed.

Federal police officers raiding the home back in 2019.
Federal police officers raiding the home back in 2019.

News Corp reporter Annika Smethurst had her Canberra apartment raided in 2019 over stories she wrote revealing secret plans to expand the government's spying powers.

The full bench of the High Court on Wednesday unanimously found there was not enough precision in the drafting of the warrant.

However, only two judges ordered that material seized during the search be destroyed, meaning it could still be used by police.

Annika Smethurst was awarded the Sir Keith Murdoch Award (Journalist of the Year) at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles
Annika Smethurst was awarded the Sir Keith Murdoch Award (Journalist of the Year) at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: Christian Gilles

The court did not consider whether the Australian Federal Police raid infringed on implied freedom of political communication.

The AFP has been ordered to pay court costs.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elderly man rushed to hospital

        premium_icon Elderly man rushed to hospital

        News A two car crash in Ipswich overnight has left an elderly man with injuries. Paramedics transported him and another patient to hospital.

        Cruise hell teaches couple there is no place like home

        premium_icon Cruise hell teaches couple there is no place like home

        News COVID-19 has cut a Clarence couple’s cruising holiday short

        IN COURT: Full names of 86 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 86 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        How coronavirus is reshaping core business

        premium_icon How coronavirus is reshaping core business

        News People should look at how they could reshape their business now