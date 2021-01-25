Warrant issued for man’s arrest after failed court showing
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 24-year-old man who failed to appear in Gatton court on Monday, charged with a string of alleged offences.
Sam Simon Stievn was to appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court after being charged with five serious offences.
The offences included:
1x obstruct police officer
1x enter premises and commit indictable offence
1x fraud - dishonestly gain benefit/advantage
1x receiving tainted property
1x failing to appear in accordance with undertaking
Magistrate Graham Lee dismissed an email sent to the court from Stievn requesting that his matters be adjourned to Southport Magistrates Court at a later date.
