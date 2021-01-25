Menu
Gavel & Handcuffs generic
Crime

Warrant issued for man’s arrest after failed court showing

Hugh Suffell
25th Jan 2021 3:30 PM
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 24-year-old man who failed to appear in Gatton court on Monday, charged with a string of alleged offences.

Sam Simon Stievn was to appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court after being charged with five serious offences.

The offences included:

1x obstruct police officer

1x enter premises and commit indictable offence

1x fraud - dishonestly gain benefit/advantage

1x receiving tainted property

1x failing to appear in accordance with undertaking

Magistrate Graham Lee dismissed an email sent to the court from Stievn requesting that his matters be adjourned to Southport Magistrates Court at a later date.

