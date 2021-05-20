Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have issued an arrest warrant for convicted conman Peter Foster. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett
Police have issued an arrest warrant for convicted conman Peter Foster. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett
News

Warrant issued for conman’s arrest

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
20th May 2021 6:43 PM | Updated: 6:58 PM

Police in Queensland have issued a warrant for the arrest of notorious conman Peter Foster, whose location is unknown after he had 16 charges withdrawn against him in a Sydney court on Thursday.

Mr Foster failed to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court as a prosecutor revealed a string of fraud charges laid following a dramatic arrest on a far-north Queensland beach last year had been dropped.

But the 58-year-old’s current whereabouts is a mystery to police, with officers in two states now working to track him down.

Conman Peter Foster was arrested by detectives on a Port Douglas beach. Picture: IFW Global
Conman Peter Foster was arrested by detectives on a Port Douglas beach. Picture: IFW Global

“Queensland Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 58-year-old man in New South Wales in relation to a number of alleged fraud offences,” Queensland Police said in a statement.

“Queensland Police and NSW Police are currently making enquiries into his whereabouts.”

Mr Foster was charged in August with offences including publishing false and misleading material to obtain advantage, dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime with intent to conceal.

Police alleged in court he had duped a man in Hong Kong to transfer him nearly $2m in Bitcoin through an online scam.

Peter Foster at his last appearance at the Downing Centre Court in April. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett
Peter Foster at his last appearance at the Downing Centre Court in April. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

It came after a drone filmed his arrest by plain clothes detectives as he walked his dogs along a beach near Port Douglas, with the footage later broadcast on Channel 9’s 60 Minutes.

He was extradited to NSW where he spent several months in custody before being granted bail in March, when a court heard there were “jurisdictional issues” with the case.

On Thursday the court heard his lawyer Justin Lewis had seen Mr Foster earlier in the day but was later unable to contact him before appearing before Chief Magistrate Graeme Henson, according to reports.

NSW Police confirmed it was working with its Queensland colleagues to locate and arrest Mr Foster.

He had been bailed to live at an address in the exclusive Sydney suburb of Dover Heights.

Originally published as Warrant issued for conman’s arrest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Mammoth’ $15k fine after petrol-stealing dad zooms through red light

        Premium Content ‘Mammoth’ $15k fine after petrol-stealing dad zooms through red...

        Crime A father’s trip to the fuel station proved a costly experience after he landed a ‘mammoth’ fine for filling his car and then doing the unthinkable.

        Pollies plead case to rugby league boss for Ipswich NRL team

        Premium Content Pollies plead case to rugby league boss for Ipswich NRL team

        News A western corridor team, which would be based in Ipswich, would draw on a supporter...

        Coles employee checks out milestone title at Gatton supermarket

        Coles employee checks out milestone title at Gatton...

        Community A Gatton Coles staffer has this week become the longest serving currently employed...

        Major road reopened following $2M upgrades

        Premium Content Major road reopened following $2M upgrades

        Council News Work on one of Ipswich’s busiest roads winds up a month ahead of schedule