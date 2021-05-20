Warrant issued for arrest of conman Peter Foster

Queensland Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Peter Foster after a string of charges were withdrawn against the conman in New South Wales.

The 58-year-old was crash-tackled in a dramatic arrest on a Port Douglas beach in August last year and extradited to New South Wales.

He was charged with 16 offences including dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, and one count of knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime with intent to conceal.

But this morning at Downing Centre Local Court all 16 charges were dropped and a warrant issued for his arrest in Queensland.

Peter Foster is crash tackled and arrested on a remote beach in Queensland. Picture: 60 Minutes

Foster did not appear in court this morning and it is understood that his Sydney-based lawyer Justin Lewis had been unable to contact him.

But Gold Coast lawyer Chris Hannay told the Courier Mail he had spoken with Foster today and said he was upset and "not very well in relation to his mental health".

Mr Hannay said that once Foster arrived back in Queensland he would surrender to police.

Mr Hannay said Foster would "absolutely" be defending the charges that will once again be levelled against him.

Police will allege Foster, using the alias Bill Dawson, encouraged a Hong Kong-based client to invest almost $2 million in the scheme.

The alleged victim believed the money would be used to wage bets on sporting events with the help of experts through Sports Predictions.

But according to police the funds were never used to make bets and it will be alleged Foster funnelled the money into other bank accounts.

The Sydney court previously heard there were jurisdictional issues related to whether the obtaining a financial advantage offence occurred in NSW or Queensland.

Authorities had earlier considered dropping the case in NSW and acknowledged that the charges should have been brought in Queensland.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said authorities in both states were trying to find Foster.

"Queensland Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 58-year-old man in New South Wales in relation to a number of alleged fraud offences," she said.

"Queensland Police and NSW Police are currently making inquiries into his whereabouts."

Originally published as Warrant issued for arrest of conman Peter Foster