Warrant issued for accused killer missing from court
A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of killing cyclist Cameron Frewer on a Sunshine Coast road.
Maroochydore District Court this morning heard John Joseph Taylor will not be appearing in court today as barrister Simon Lewis and law firm Chelsea Emery and Associates sought leave to withdraw.
Mr Lewis said Taylor's solicitors "did everything they could" to have him appear in court.
Taylor was in court last week, on February 6, when he heard he was required to appear in court today.
More to come.