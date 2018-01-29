Warnings heeded as water sport enthusiasts on best behaviour

THEY were warned and sports enthusiasts were on their best behaviour over the long weekend.

Three days of festivities combined with warm weather and relatively clear skies meant dams, creeks and watering holes around the Ipswich, Lockyer and Somerset regions were alive with activity.

The community had been warned police and Seqwater authorities would be on patrol at the popular Moogerah and Maroon Dams over the weekend and boaties were reminded to be aware of the rules and water safety.

Seqwater spokeswoman Amber Blake said the water authority was working with Queensland Police and other agencies to ramp up patrols.

"The message we want to convey to lake visitors is to come and enjoy what these sites have to offer but celebrate responsibly, be aware of your own personal safety and be mindful of other lake users," Ms Blake said.

Police Inspector Keith McDonald said the community heeded the warnings.

"They were good, they were very well behaved. The waterways were packed but everyone was on their best behaviour," he said.

"The boys out at Boonah said they were really, really pleased and everyone behaved themselves and seemed to be enjoying themselves.

"It was busy over all three days, especially on Friday on Australia Day. Day trippers will always make up big numbers when the weather stays the way it is."

Insp McDonald said an incident at Borallon on Friday afternoon in which a man broke his leg when he jumped from a bridge into the river was a timely reminder to consider the dangers lurking beneath murky waters.

He said the man could have been more seriously injured.

"If you are going to jump into any depths of water, just make sure first of all the depths are going to allow you to do what you want to do," Insp McDonald said.

"Jumping off any structure like a bridge into a creek is dangerous when there has not been too much rain and water levels are low.

"It might seem like a good idea but it's not if you get hurt. There could be hidden dangers like rocks, stumps and trees."