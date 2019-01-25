Warnings after baby brown snake picked up by cafe worker

A LOCAL snake catcher is warning people not to try and pick up snakes after a Springfield cafe worker scooped, what he later found out was a juvenile brown snake into a container this morning.

Andrew Smedley from Andrew's Snake Removal said a cafe worker who had arrived to work at 4.30am this morning noticed the little snake slithering before scooping him into a container.

"They were unaware it was an eastern brown and while at this size their fangs are very tiny and deliver less venom then an adult they still have the same toxicity from the moment they hatch and all it takes is the smallest amount of venom to really ruin your day or potentially your life," the snake catcher posted to Facebook.

"At this size juvenile snakes are extremely flighty and nervous, everything is a potential predator to them, whilst very pretty and cute little buggers that's the mistake people make by thinking nothing of it and think it's safe to pick them up, but never attempt to do so as they will readily bite at this size.

"Hatchlings are all emerging now so I expect to get plenty of these little guys and other species in the coming weeks, just be aware and keep an eye out especially when gardening or cleaning up around the place."

Mr Smedley said while it might seem like there's more snakes around it was just social media making people more aware of them.

"There's not more snakes around, but development has pushed them closer to homes."

This was the first Eastern brown juvenile Mr Smedley had caught this season, the snakes hatch from early January to March.

The snake was about 25cm long.

He's never surprised to find snakes anywhere, recently finding a python in a washing machine and a green tree snake in a toilet.

"You could pretty much name somewhere and I have found a snake there."

Mr Smedley who catches snakes in Ipswich and surrounds urges people to never try and identify a snake themselves and to call an expert.

If you see a snake you can call Mr Smedley on 0411 399 272.