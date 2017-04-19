WARNING: Watch out for extra cyclists this weekend

ROAD users will need to be extra vigilant on Sunday for riders involved in the annual Heritage Bank Ipswich 100 charity event.

Cyclists will be competing in a variety of events from 6am on Sunday. The competitors will ride around Ipswich roads along country routes through Walloon, Rosewood, Warrill View, Harrisville, Kalbar, Mt Alford, Boonah and Peak Crossing.

The rides range from a 5km on campus family and kids ride, to a challenging 170km route.

All rides will start and finish at the University of Southern Queensland Ipswich campus.

It will be the 18th time the charity bike ride is held, backed by Heritage Bank, the Ipswich Hospital Foundation, 24/7 Cycling Safety Fund and regional Lions clubs.

Spectators can cheer on the riders along the various routes or at the USQ Ipswich campus.

The event has raised more than one million dollars for local charities since 2000.

Event info at www.ipswich100.com.au