WARNING: Very dangerous storms forecast for Boonah area

25th Oct 2018 5:58 PM | Updated: 6:41 PM

UPDATE: The Bureau of Meteorology warns that, at 6:35 pm, very dangerous thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Boonah and Oakey.

In it's warning, BOM said very dangerous thunderstorms were forecast to affect Harrisville, Peak Crossing and Haden by 7:05 pm and Ipswich, Amberley and Cooyar by 7:35 pm.

Oakey was affected by 120km/h winds. Residents of areas forecast to be affected are warned to prepare for the storms and keep up to date. 

The next warning is due to be issued by 7:40 pm.

Earlier: A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for DESTRUCTIVE WINDS and LARGE HAILSTONES for people in parts of Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley Council areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the alert at 5:54pm, adding: "Very dangerous thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Maroon Dam  and the area west of Toowoomba.

"These storms are moving towards the north to northeast and are forecast to affect the area southwest of Toowoomba and Cambooya by 6:25pm and Boonah and Toowoomba by 6:55pm."

Destructive winds and very large hailstones are likely.

